Bankrupt Mental Health Clinic Settles FCA Suit For $15M

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Connections Community Support Programs Inc. announced a $15.3 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice late Wednesday that will resolve the two False Claims Act suits brought by the federal government that drove the company into Delaware bankruptcy court earlier this year. In the motion seeking court approval of the settlement, Connections said the FCA suits alleged that the company fraudulently sought millions of dollars in reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid and failed to comply with the Controlled Substances Act by not maintaining proper records. The deal reached with the Justice Department would see the federal district court enter consent...

