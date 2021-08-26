11th Circ. Affirms $3M Insurer Win Over Ruined Orange Grove

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Insurance isn't obliged to cover a $3 million settlement a Florida orange grove manager accused of stealing supplies and damaging trees reached with the grove's owner, an Eleventh Circuit panel said Thursday, affirming a lower court ruling. The panel said a key exclusion for property damage in grove manager Richard McKenzie's Travelers policy precluded coverage for claims that he was negligent in his care for the groves, leading to damaged citrus trees and possibly the land on which they grew. That exclusion applied because it wasn't named in a farm caretaker endorsement in the policy that could have rendered...

