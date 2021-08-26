NJ Hospitals Taking Fight With FTC Over Merger To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey hospitals have decided to take their case to the Third Circuit after their merger was temporarily placed on hold amid a challenge from the Federal Trade Commission, a move that normally spells the end for a proposed transaction. The appeal, a rare step at this stage of an FTC action because companies often opt to abandon their plans amid the legal challenge, comes about three weeks after U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez preliminarily paused the deal between Bergen County hospitals Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare while the FTC's in-house proceedings played themselves out. It was...

