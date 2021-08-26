Amazon's Eligibility Dispute Comes Too Late, Israeli Co. Says

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An Israeli kitchen technology startup that unsuccessfully sued Amazon for infringement of its voice technology patents is fighting the online retail giant's request that a Texas federal court find those patents invalid for covering unpatentable subject matter, saying its request came too late. Freshub Inc. said on Wednesday that the court should deny Amazon.com Inc.'s motion for a judgment as a matter of law because, for one thing, it already declined to have the jury consider questions relating to the second part of the eligibility test set by the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. The first step is to determine whether...

