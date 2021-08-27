Goodwin Continues Expansion Of Private Equity Group

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner who specializes in insurance and life sciences deals has moved to Goodwin Procter LLP, making him one of more than 20 attorneys to join its private equity practice in the past 18 months, Goodwin announced. Colin Carley, who previously worked at Mayer Brown for more than 11 years, officially joined Goodwin's private equity group in New York as a partner on Wednesday, according to the new hire. Carley told Law360 Pulse on Friday that he jumped to Goodwin because the firm is a market leader in private equity transactions and has expertise in areas that...

