Fed. Circ. Clears Google In Spreadsheet Patent Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court's ruling that Google's spreadsheet program does not infringe several spreadsheet patents owned by a unit of major patent licensing firm Acacia, after previously reversing the judge's ruling that the patents are invalid under Alice. A three-judge panel wrote in their 12-page precedential decision that Google Sheets cannot infringe the patents-in-suit, which cover 3D spreadsheets, because Google Sheets is not a 3D spreadsheet. Although Data Engine Technologies LLC argued that the term "3D" does not have any patentable weight, the Federal Circuit said the Acacia subsidiary was contradicting its argument from the last...

