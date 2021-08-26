Texas Panel Revives $3M Fraud Suit, Nixes Arbitration Order

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday revived a $3 million fraud suit over a deal to acquire water treatment equipment after determining a trial court had wrongly sent Sunergon Oil Gas and Mining Group Inc.'s claim to arbitration without proof of a binding agreement. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals determined Arnulfo Montes Cuen, whom Sunergon says fraudulently held himself out as the owner and president of IWET Concept de Mexico SA de CV, failed to show he actually had the authority to enter into the contract containing the arbitration provision on IWET's behalf. "Moreover, there is some...

