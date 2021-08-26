Fed. Circ. OKs Ax of Damages-Expert Testimony In Micron Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Micron Technology Inc. scored a victory Thursday when the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion that a California federal judge did not err in excluding parts of the opposing side's expert testimony on damages in a patent fight over semiconductor memory technology. In a 28-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed Senior District Judge Susan Y. Illston's decisions to exclude opinions from MLC Intellectual Property LLC's damages expert, Michael Milani, including those regarding royalty rates, before a 2019 trial against Micron. Among other things, MLC argued that the judge improperly blocked testimony that comparable licensing agreements reflected a 0.25% royalty...

