Texas Justices Ice San Antonio Order Allowing Mask Mandate

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday paused a lower court's order preventing Gov. Greg Abbott from enforcing his mask mandate ban against local officials in San Antonio and surrounding Bexar County, agreeing with the governor that his ban should remain in effect as he challenges the order. The state high court's decision overturns a ruling made last week by the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio allowing the local mask requirements to stay in place as the status quo despite an automatic stay that accompanies the appeal under Texas Rules of Appellate Procedure. Abbott's executive order GA-38, issued July 29,...

