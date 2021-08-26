Apple, Visa Score Alice Win On Payment Patents At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a decision invalidating all the claims of four secure-transaction patents that Apple and Visa were accused of infringing with the Apple Pay contactless payment system, ruling that the patents claim nothing more than abstract ideas. A three-judge panel of the appeals court held that Judge Colm F. Connolly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware got it right when he ruled last year that the patents the plaintiff, Universal Secure Registry LLC, alleged were infringed were not patent-eligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. The patents cover various methods of securing...

