ProMedica Tells 6th Circ. It Needs Rehearing Answer ASAP

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- ProMedica Health System asked the Sixth Circuit Thursday to expedite St. Luke's Hospital's rehearing bid over the termination of insurance contracts, telling the appellate court it needs an answer, and a mandate, in six days so it can notify consumers as open enrollment approaches. On the merits of the bid for rehearing, ProMedica said only that the petition from St. Luke's and the hospital's WellCare physicians group "recycles arguments already presented to and rejected by this court" when a panel tossed a preliminary injunction barring ProMedica from terminating insurance contracts with its rival. ProMedica's motion focused on timing, pressing the Sixth Circuit...

