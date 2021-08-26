Stem Cell Clinic Says Ga. Lacks Authority To Bring $6.4M Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A defunct Atlanta-area stem cell clinic told a Georgia state court judge Thursday the state has no authority to bring a $6.4 million false advertising suit over its products because Georgia's Fair Business Practices Act excludes conduct subject to state or federal regulation. Elite Integrated Medical LLC and its owner, Justin Paulk, asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura I. Millender to dismiss the state's September complaint alleging they profited more than $6.4 million by marketing and selling regenerative "birth tissue" products that aren't approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Counsel for the clinic, which ceased operating in September,...

