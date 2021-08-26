Gov. DeSantis Demands Info On Migrants Moving To Fla.

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded the Biden administration provide personal information on undocumented migrants being relocated to Florida, including names, addresses and the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 or refused the coronavirus vaccine. In a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, DeSantis said that the Biden administration is intentionally undermining the ability of state governments and local law enforcement agencies to monitor the flow of migrants, including convicted criminals and minors, into their communities. "I am concerned that the federal government is running its own massive human smuggling operation, surreptitiously resettling illegal aliens in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS