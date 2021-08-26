New Fla. Rule Adds Barriers To Deposing High-Level Officers

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday formally adopted the apex doctrine, which makes it harder for opposing litigants to depose top officials, and extended its application in the state to the private sector, saying it found the "efficiency and anti-harassment principles" behind the idea to be compelling. By a 6-1 vote, the state's highest court approved amending Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.280, which governs discovery, adding a new section codifying the apex doctrine. The doctrine had previously been applied by state courts in regard to high-level government officials through case law established by the state's district courts of appeal, according...

