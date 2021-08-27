Mich. Blocked From Collecting Use Taxes From Tribe

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Michigan is barred from collecting use taxes from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community or its members for property used within the community's territory, a federal court said in an injunction implementing a ruling partially siding with the community. Michigan cannot enforce its 6% use tax on the community or its members for property used both within its territory and outside its territory but still in the state, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney said in an injunction Thursday. The prohibition implements a court opinion that, while largely siding with the state's treasurer in the dispute over taxes in Native American territory,...

