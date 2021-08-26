9th Circ. Says San Joaquin Ozone Plan Must Be Reviewed

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday rejected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of an air quality plan for the San Joaquin Valley of California, saying its contingency measure wasn't adequately justified. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District had submitted the ozone control plan to the EPA in 2018, and the EPA subsequently approved it. But a local residents' advocacy group, Association of Irritated Residents, said the plan improperly only had one contingency measure in place in case the district could not meet the standards. The appeals court agreed, saying the EPA had not properly explained why just one contingency...

