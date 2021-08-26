Entrepreneur Says He's Owed $3M For Role In LA Pot Venture

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis entrepreneur has alleged in a state court lawsuit he is entitled to $3 million in damages after being wrongfully "frozen out" of a marijuana company for which he spent months generating investments. Plaintiff Keith Bowman filed his claims in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Monday. Bowman and the defendants — Emerald Dreams LLC, Carnell Caver and Ishamn Baber — are all based in the City of Angels. According to the complaint, Bowman was introduced to Caver in March 2020. Caver introduced himself as the owner of Emerald Dreams, a company that specializes in...

