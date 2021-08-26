Students Say Vax Mandate Not Like Top Court Smallpox Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Two University of Massachusetts students challenging a COVID-19 vaccine requirement told a federal judge Thursday the school system can't dismiss the suit by citing a 116-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the city of Cambridge's mandate for smallpox shots. Counsel for Hunter Harris, a UMass Lowell student, and Cora Cluett, a UMass Boston student, told U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper during a hearing that the high court's rationale in Jacobson v. Massachusetts isn't relevant to their case. Cambridge's requirement in Jacobson stemmed from powers granted to boards of health under state law, whereas UMass simply isn't empowered to mandate that its...

