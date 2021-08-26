DOJ Says Seized Hemp Is Forfeit By CBD Co.'s Admission

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a North Carolina federal judge on Thursday that a hemp distributor's seized cargo is rightfully forfeit because the company admitted in a separate lawsuit that it knew its shipment was incorrectly documented. The government said that when Oregon-based hemp firm We CBD LLC filed its negligence lawsuit against Planet Nine Private Air LLC, the charter plane service that was transporting the captured hemp, it effectively admitted that border officials were right to confiscate it. "The factual allegations in We CBD's complaint against Planet Nine constitute evidentiary admissions which clearly establish probable cause that the Hemp's attempted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS