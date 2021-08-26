Litigation Injunctions Extended In Mallinckrodt Ch. 11

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge overruled objections to a 90-day extension of a litigation injunction he issued late last year in the Chapter 11 case of drugmaker Mallinckrodt plc, saying terminating the lawsuit stay would harm the debtor's efforts to confirm a plan of reorganization. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said Mallinckrodt and non-debtor third parties covered by the existing injunctions are so closely intertwined that allowing lawsuits involving them to move forward would distract the company's leadership at a time when a plan confirmation hearing is just a few weeks away. "Of course, while it remains...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS