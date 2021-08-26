USTR Mulls New China Tariff Reprieve Amid Delta Virus Threat

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday that it is considering providing importers with another reprieve from tariffs on Chinese face masks, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment amid rising cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in the U.S. Tariff exemptions on 99 Chinese products deemed essential to the U.S. virus response are set to expire Sept. 30. But the USTR asked members of the public whether domestic manufacturing capacity can support the U.S. pandemic response amid the spread of the delta variant. "In light of these changing circumstances, including the ability of the United States to obtain certain products domestically or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS