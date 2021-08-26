Ky. High Court Sinks Suit Over Kidney Transplant Trial

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Kentucky on Thursday threw out a woman's suit alleging she was misled about the chances that a clinical trial for a new method of transplanting kidneys could give her cancer, saying the trial court was right to find she'd given proper informed consent before participating in the trial. The justices reversed an appeals court ruling that had revived claims from Reagan Brooke Shwab against University Medical Center Inc. and the doctors who administered the trial, ending a suit that was first filed 11 years ago. According to the complaint, Shwab had been diagnosed with kidney disease that...

