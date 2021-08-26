GSK Arbitration Bid Axed In Consultants' Prison Stint Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court agreed Thursday that GlaxoSmithKline could not force the owners of a Shanghai-based consultancy to arbitrate claims over yearslong sentences they were forced to serve in Chinese prison after the pharmaceutical giant allegedly tricked them into investigating a politically connected whistleblower. The state's Superior Court ruled that the arbitration provision GSK hoped to invoke in the case could not be enforced because the consulting firm's owners were not actual parties to the contract, despite one of them having signed the agreement as an agent to the company. Instead, the court said that it was a China-based GSK affiliate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS