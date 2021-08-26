Over 200 Fla. City Employees Fight Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- More than 200 city of Gainesville employees and contractors on Thursday accused the Florida city of illegally trying to force them to get COVID-19 vaccines, arguing that any such mandate violates state and federal law and should be blocked by a Sunshine State court. The firefighters, police officers, electrical workers and other personnel filed suit in Alachua County Circuit Court, claiming that the city's vaccine policy violates Florida's so-called "vaccine passport" law blocking government entities from conditioning access to facilities and services on an individual's vaccine status. On top of that, they alleged that the policy violates their right to privacy...

