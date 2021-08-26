Cook County Clerk Website Down For Upgrades After Breach

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Cook County, Illinois, circuit court clerk's website has been disabled after the office discovered "unauthorized activity" that directed users to an NFL-related website and has now prompted an internal investigation and software and security upgrades. Visitors to the site in the last two weeks have been met with a message explaining it was under maintenance in light of "technical difficulties" and "issues pertaining to the viewing of cases." In a statement Thursday, circuit court clerk Iris Martinez said her office disabled the site after discovering the suspicious activity on Aug. 13. Cook County is home to Chicago. She confirmed no...

