How New Collaboration Tools Are Complicating E-Discovery

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- As communication within organizations becomes more decentralized through new collaboration platforms, legal professionals are grappling with messy e-discovery complications resulting from the scattered conversations. On the last day of the International Legal Technology Association's ILTACON educational conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, a group of e-discovery practitioners discussed ways to adapt workflows and processes in order to preserve data on non-email-based collaboration platforms, whose adoption has been accelerated by the pandemic. Rose Jones, a partner and co-leader of the e-discovery practice at King & Spalding LLP, said during the panel that the problem is with bifurcated conversations, which occurs when an...

