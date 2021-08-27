Bernstein Litowitz May Seek $4.6M For Bank Merger Suit Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will seek up to $4.6 million for brokering a tentative $23 million deal to end an investor suit in Delaware Chancery Court over Capital Bank Financial Corp.'s $2.2 billion sale to First Horizon National Corp. in 2017. Under a stipulated settlement filed Thursday with Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, Bernstein Litowitz is set to seek an award for attorney fees and expenses from the proposed settlement fund. "The disposition of the application for the fee and expense award is not a material term of this stipulation, and it is not a condition of this stipulation that...

