5th Circ. Turns To Texas High Court In Hail Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit asked the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on a lost hailstorm coverage suit filed by two companies against a Liberty Mutual unit, saying that it needed guidance on applying a state doctrine concerning damages caused by multiple sources. A panel of Fifth Circuit judges said Thursday they weren't sure whether wear and tear on the roof of an office building that was later damaged by hail should trigger Texas' "concurrent causation doctrine." That doctrine holds that policyholders are only entitled to coverage on covered perils when there also exists the presence of a noncovered peril. The panel asked...

