5th Circ. Tosses Spec's Liquor Board Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Liquor store chain Spec's can't claim Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officials violated its due process rights when the agency tried to impose a $713 million fine because the company was given the chance to defend itself and did so successfully, the Fifth Circuit says. A three-judge panel Thursday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the suit filed by Spec's Family Partners, noting that the complaint itself indicated that Spec's received notice and the opportunity for a hearing in which it successfully rebutted charges raised by the TABC. The TABC officials had claimed qualified immunity shielded them from claims that information was...

