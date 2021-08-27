Watchdog Urges Employers Not To Neglect Pensions Duties

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 12:29 PM BST) -- The retirement savings regulator has warned businesses in Britain not to neglect their staff pension commitments even if they find themselves suffering financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggling companies should not "put their heads in the sand and wait for a fine" if they cannot pay staff pension contributions, The Pensions Regulator said. The watchdog urged them to work with the trustee of their retirement plan to find a solution. The warning, sounded in a blog post on Thursday by Mel Charles, director of automatic enrollment at the watchdog, comes ahead of a full withdrawal of state support to...

