Pension Promoters Disqualified For 6 Years Over Payments

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 2:20 PM BST) -- A judge disqualified two businessmen from acting as company directors on Friday for six years after they paid themselves more than £1 million ($1.4 million) when their British pensions promotion business was effectively insolvent. Lee and Craig Lummis will be banned from running a business until 2027 after Judge Mark Halliwell said at the High Court, sitting in Birmingham in central England, that he was satisfied that the men's conduct had warranted a long disqualification period. They should have known that their pensions promotions business, Avacade Ltd., owed money to HM Revenue & Customs, the judge added. The Business Secretary had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS