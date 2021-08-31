Shipowners Seek To Repossess Vessels In Charter-Party Suit

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 5:01 PM BST) -- Two Marshall Islands shipowners have sued three shipping companies also based in the Pacific islands in the English High Court for damages and the repossession of two vessels in a charter party dispute. OCM Maritime Nile LLC and OCM Maritime Kama LLC are seeking declarations from the court that they each lawfully terminated agreements renting out their motor vessels and are entitled to repossess them, according to a claim form filed on August 23. Maritime Nile is claiming damages from Courage Shipping Co. for breach of a 2019 bareboat charter-party — an arrangement for hiring a ship in which no crew...

