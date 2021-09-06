RBS Suit Against Guarantor To Recoup £4M Loan Stayed

Law360, London (September 6, 2021, 9:24 AM BST) -- A £4 million ($5.5 million) lawsuit filed by Royal Bank of Scotland PLC against the director of a property business over a loan and overdraft that he allegedly guaranteed has been put on hold, according to a recent court filing. The High Court order issued by Deputy Master Francis Collaço Moraes filed on Aug. 26 notes that both sides agreed to a pause in the proceedings but does not provide the reason for the stay. The claim is stayed until Nov. 26, according to the order. RBS claims in its lawsuit that David Warnock owes the bank £3.8 million under a...

