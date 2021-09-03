Soccer Club, Ex-Owner Start Talks Over Life President Status

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 1:25 PM BST) -- A Welsh soccer club has agreed to enter into settlement talks with its former owner over a debt dispute that is said to hinge on the terms and conditions of Sam Hammam's role with the club as "life president." High Court Judge Simon Bryan said in an order dated Aug. 25 that Hammam, a Lebanese businessman, and Langston Group Corp. will take part in alternative dispute resolution talks with Cardiff City Football Club Ltd. and current owner Vincent Tan. Hammam says in the lawsuit that the club, which plays in the Championship — the second tier of English football — disingenuously appointed...

