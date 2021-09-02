£2.6M Suit Against Boots Over Missed Rent Headed To Trial

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 5:49 PM BST) -- A £2.6 million ($3.58 million) lawsuit against British high street health retailer Boots from one of its landlords over unpaid rent at a London shopping center will go to trial as early as November, according to a court order. High Court Deputy Master Jason Raeburn states in the June 28 consent order, which has just been made public, that a trial on the claim from Commerz Investmentgesellschaft will take place between November and February. The German asset manager and financial planner is suing the pharmacy giant for more than £1 million in missed rent, according to the September 2020 claim. With...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS