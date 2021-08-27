COVID Testing Lab Exec Barred From Working With Rivals

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 5:45 PM BST) -- A court has temporarily barred a COVID-19 testing lab executive serving out his notice from working for competitors, after the private company argued it was just enforcing the terms of an employment contract. In an oral judgment, High Court Judge Judith Farbey said that Russell Wheatcroft is restricted until the end of September from working for direct competitors of Source BioScience Ltd. or providing services to any of its customers, granting an injunction. Wheatcroft, the company's chief operating director whose notice period ends on Tuesday, is being sued for breaching his employment contract and fiduciary duties after agreeing to become chief...

