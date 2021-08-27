Lender Gets Info Order Against €573M Restructuring Debtor

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- A judge said on Friday that a lender that provided €573 million ($675 million) to Cassini SAS was contractually entitled to receive detailed information on the financial health of the trade show giant, which is going through French insolvency proceedings. Judge Philip Kramer, sitting as a judge of the High Court, rejected arguments from Cassini and its expert that its obligations under the loan agreement to provide information to Emerald Pasture DAC are no longer enforceable under French insolvency law. "The whole of their opposition to producing the information is they're not required to produce it because the contract under which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS