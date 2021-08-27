Feds Say Anglers' Puget Sound Salmon Suit Is Sour Grapes

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Washington federal court to sink an attempt by recreational anglers to invalidate authorizations for Puget Sound fisheries based on endangered species impacts, arguing the group is really concerned that members aren't getting their fair share of salmon. In a motion to dismiss Thursday, the National Marine Fisheries Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the court it should toss a lawsuit brought by nonprofit group Fish Northwest. The government told the court that the group doesn't point to any facts that show how its members are injured by the federal government's...

