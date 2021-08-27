Home Aides' Attys Get $5.6M In Fees In Humana Settlement

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Thursday formally granted just over $5.6 million in fees to the plaintiffs' attorneys who pushed Humana Inc. and related health care companies towards a $17 million settlement for home health aides who claimed they weren't paid overtime wages. Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer's order, which also included a dismissal with prejudice of the case "and all of the claims asserted herein," marked the end of almost six years of litigation between the aides and the health care giant. It earmarked a total of $5,666,666.67 for the home health workers' various attorney fees, as well as $75,000 to...

