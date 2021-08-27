Petrobras In Talks With Brazilian Oil Peer For $1B Asset Sale

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT) -- State-run Petrobras confirmed Friday that it is negotiating the sale of a group of assets in the Potiguar basin to fellow Brazilian oil company 3R Petroleum for more than $1 billion. If Petroleo Brasileiro SA and 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA can reach a definitive agreement, the transaction will result in the buyer picking up the Potiguar Cluster project, which comprises a set of 26 onshore and shallow waters production fields, including the Clara Camarao refinery in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, according to a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 3R was one...

