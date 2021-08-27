Don't Miss It: Latham, Ropes & Gray Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Latham & Watkins LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Latham-Advised Jordan Co. Closes $1.3B Continuation Fund The Latham-advised private equity firm Jordan Company LP announced Monday that it closed its first continuation fund at $1.3 billion and bought out investments held by an earlier fund. Hamilton Lane, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, led the group of investors that backed the formation of Resolute II Continuation...

