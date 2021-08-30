Takeaways On Pre-Action Protocols From UK Patent Ruling

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Playing one's cards close to the vest in pre-action discussions can have costly consequences even for a successful party. Take, for example, the June 17 decision in Add2 Research and Development Ltd. v. dSpace GMGH[1] in the Patents Court of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales. The case concerned an allegation by Add2 Research and Development that its patent, EP 1,163,622, had been infringed by dSpace. This allegation was denied by the defendants, who also alleged that the patent was invalid. The judge ultimately found for the defendants, finding that the patent was invalid — although finding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS