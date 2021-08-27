Pot Co. Asks Canadian Court to Oust Embattled Director

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A cannabis entrepreneur entangled in a slew of lawsuits has been hit with a petition in Canadian court to have him removed from his role as director of a Vancouver-based marijuana company. According to the petition, filed Aug. 23 in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Paul King is the sole director of cannabis company Big Hugs Holdings Inc., but the several legal actions pending against him, which allege a host of misdeeds, have made his position untenable. The petition was filed by an entity named 1179431 BC Ltd., which claims to be a shareholder in Big Hugs and alleges that...

