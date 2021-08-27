Forex-Rigging Case Tainted By Judge Error, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign currency trader sentenced to prison for conspiring to fix prices on Friday asked the Second Circuit to vacate his conviction or order a new trial, saying the lower court erred by failing to make a determination on what legal standard applies to the case. Akshay Aiyer was convicted at trial in 2019 for fixing prices on trades for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African, or CEEMEA, currencies between 2010 and 2013. Prosecutors say Aiyer used a chatroom to discuss market conditions, clients and bids with fellow traders, including cooperating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS