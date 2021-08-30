CIT Gives Commerce Another Shot At Korean Steel Duties

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday told the Commerce Department to take a new look at its determination that Hyundai Steel Co. enjoyed an unlawful government subsidy through port usage rights after the company argued the government ignored key information. The court remanded the final results of Commerce's 2017 administrative review after the U.S. government asked for that action, and after Hyundai Steel had argued that the review of its imports of hot rolled steel failed to address deficiencies in the government's analysis highlighted by the company. The company had argued that it shouldn't have been penalized for earnings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS