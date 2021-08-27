8th Circ. Says INA 'Vagueness' Can't Stop Deportation

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit refused to stop an Ethiopian refugee's deportation, ruling Friday that a portion of the Immigration and Nationality Act allowing the deportation of certain migrants who face persecution upon return is ambiguous, but not unconstitutionally vague. Ararso Umare Mumad, who arrived in the U.S. as a 14-year-old orphan and then experienced homelessness, later got in trouble for sexually assaulting a minor as a juvenile and other crimes. He argued that a portion of Section 1231 of the INA, which allows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to deport individuals for anything it deems a "particularly serious" crime, is too...

