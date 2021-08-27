UMass Students Lose Bid To End School Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Two University of Massachusetts students lost their bid to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine in order to return to campus in the coming weeks when a federal judge issued an order Friday backing the school's ability to mandate the public health measure. Nearly 24 hours after oral arguments in the suit, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper denied UMass Lowell student Hunter Harris and UMass Boston student Cora Cluett's bid to block the policy and granted the university's request to toss the lawsuit. In addition to upholding the policies, the judge sided with UMass Boston's decision to deny Cluett a religious exemption...

