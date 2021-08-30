Original 'Cheers' Pub Can't Get Pandemic Insurance Coverage

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has tossed a lawsuit seeking pandemic-related insurance coverage for the bar from the hit NBC sitcom "Cheers," ruling that the presence or threat of the coronavirus does not constitute a direct physical loss of, or damage to, the property where everybody knows your name. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV dismissed without leave to amend a breach of contract suit from Hampshire House Corp., which, until recently, operated two "Cheers"-related restaurants and two other restaurants in Boston, finding Thursday that its policy with its insurer Associated Indemnity Corp. doesn't cover losses related to the pandemic....

