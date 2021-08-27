SEC Seeks Public Input On 'Gamification' Of Online Trading

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced it is seeking information on so-called gamification and other digital engagement practices used by online brokerages and advisers to give advice and encourage people to trade. @media screen and (max-width: 499px) { .tweet-wrapper { width: 100%; margin: 0 0 30px 0; } } @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .tweet-wrapper { width: 50%; float:right; margin: 0 0 0 20px; } } We've just put out a request for comment on digital engagement practices, like gamification & robo-advising. We'd love to hear how you use these tools & what you'd like to see...

