NYS Bar Urges Employers Statewide To Mandate Vaccinations

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association said Friday that all workers in the state should be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a step the group says is essential to beat a surge in cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The attorney group, which with more than 70,000 members is the largest in the country, also in a report called on all law firms and bar associations in the state to require their employees and members to get the shots, while allowing for religious and health-related exemptions. A growing number of law firms, including BigLaw, have...

